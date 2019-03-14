Review: German survival story ‘Styx’ mixes politics and existentialism

In Wolfgang Fischer’s physically bracing, waterborne morality play “Styx,” one person’s lifesaving skill set collides with a system unwilling to deploy that aid. Not that skilled German ER doctor Rike (Susanne Wolff) can’t tend to a car accident victim like the one benefiting from her expertise in the film’s opening moments. But when this ultracapable, extra-prepared woman leaves for a solo sailing voyage toward Ascension Island, and then finds herself in the pathway of a crumbling fishing trawler crammed with dehydrated African refugees, her radio calls to the coast guard are met with indifference, inaction and orders to stay far away.