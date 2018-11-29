Review: German art, history and politics come together in the moving, layered 'Never Look Away'

Fate conspires to bring Kurt and Seeband, his aunt’s killer, into breathtakingly close proximity, though neither suspects the dark, painful history they share. (Koch, who played the dissident writer in “The Lives of Others,” uses his elegant hauteur to much more sinister ends here.) One of Von Donnersmarck’s points is that we are connected not only more than we suspect, but also more than we may ever know. History does not always dispense easy solutions and just deserts, and the director’s most daring stroke here is to take a time-bomb scenario and, rather than orchestrating the revelations for maximum explosive impact, allowing it to simmer until it seems in danger of burning out.