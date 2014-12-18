Goodbyes abound in 'Night at the Museum' as trilogy comes to an end

Mickey Rooney constitutes another farewell (he died in April, Williams committed suicide in August). He turns up, briefly, as one of the devious night watchmen from the first picture, now in a retirement home with his cohorts played by Dick Van Dyke and Bill Cobbs. The third farewell is to the series itself, anchored by Ben Stiller as night guard Larry, here upgraded to museum evening events planner, animatronic division. Larry and company must discover why the magical Egyptian knick-knack known as the Tablet of Ahkmenrah is on the fritz, threatening the nocturnal lives of Ahkmenrah (Rami Malek) and his pals. Off they go to England; only Ahkmenrah's parents (played by Ben Kingsley and Anjali Jay) can save the day.