Review: ‘Ophelia,’ starring Daisy Ridley, zeroes in on Shakepeare’s fatal femme

Daisy Ridley’s titular protagonist is bold, even as a child — not a quality most would normally associate with Ophelia. She’s educated, brave, in control of her sexuality. Based on Lisa Klein’s young-adult novel, Semi Chellas’ script injects more than a little of “Romeo and Juliet” (star-crossed lovers, a secret marriage, an apothecary character, the deus ex machina of potions, etc.). Unfortunately, it does so without lending any lightness, as do, say, the gold-standard “life between the lines” explorations of Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” and “Shakespeare in Love.” Claire McCarthy’s direction also feels heavy, especially in its use of score.