In the Oscar nominations, progress — and there was some — comes in fits and starts

The “they” could be a reference to the person who unearthed the 2015 tweet from “Green Book” co-writer Nick Vallelonga that supported Donald Trump’s false claim that Muslims in New Jersey celebrated the destruction of the World Trade Center. Or it could be the reporter who went on the archaeology expedition into director, co-writer and producer Peter Farrelly’s past, recalling that, back in the ’90s, he liked to expose his penis on sets as a practical joke. Or it could be film Twitter and industry people like Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison who publicly derided awards voters (and “white boomer liberal critics”) for admiring “Green Book.”