Oscars 2019: Rami Malek treated by medics after lead actor win

By
Feb 24, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Rami Malek slips shortly after winning the lead actor Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

It was an eventful night for Rami Malek.

Shortly after winning his first Academy Award for lead actor in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Malek slipped near the Oscars stage.

As the Dolby Theatre began clearing out, there were whispers backstage that Malek had fallen off the stage. House medics confirmed that the actor — who won for his portrayal of Queen’s frontman, Freddie Mercury — slipped, but did not fall off the stage.

Malek was surrounded by a small group of handlers as medics discreetly checked on him while he was seated in the front row.

After being checked out by medics, Malek walked on his own back up to the stage, before exiting from the wings with medics. It was later confirmed that Malek did not suffer any serious injuries.

With reporting by Times staff writer Jen Yamato

An EMT (standing, center) speaks with Rami Malek (seated, center) during the 91st Academy Awards, after the lead actor winner slipped near the stage.
