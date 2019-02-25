Inside the Oscars: Find out what you didn’t see on TV

Unlike other award shows, there's no food or drink inside the Oscars. That means if stars get hungry — and Ellen isn't on hand to order pizza — the only refreshments are available in the lobby. But to get your hands on some trail mix or Champagne, you have to head out to the bar, where the show is barely audible on overhead monitors. That didn't seem to be a problem for Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, who ducked out of the ceremony at a commercial break to chat with the Coen brothers by the bar. But Allison Janney was more concerned about leaving the room. When she glanced up at a monitor and realized she was missing Bette Midler singing, she cried out: "Bette? I'm missing this? Oh, damn it." Then she downed her drink and hightailed it back into the auditorium.