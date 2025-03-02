The Oscars pay tribute to first responders, who deliver some punchy lines

Los Angeles County fire officials took the Oscars stage during a tribute to their heroism.

The Oscars wasn’t just about the best in Hollywood. The ceremony paused to pay special tribute to first responders and firefighters who battled the devastating January Los Angeles wildfires.

Several members of the Los Angeles Fire Department received a rousing standing ovation from the star-studded crowd when they came out on stage about midway through the ceremony.

“On behalf of all of Los Angeles, thank you for all that you do,” host Conan O’Brien said to the first responders.

Then noting that there are some jokes “that I’m not even brave enough to tell,” O’Brien stepped aside for the members to deliver the barbs. “And everyone in the audience has to laugh,” he demanded. “These are heroes!”

The ribbing began.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who lost their homes,” said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott. “And I’m talking about the producers of ‘Joker 2.’ ”

After O’Brien praised Scott (“Damn, best delivery of the night!”), LAFD pilot Jonith Johnson said, “To play Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet learned how to sing. In fact, his singing was so good he almost lost the part.”

Pasadena Fire Department Capt. Jodi Slicker capped off the bit: “It’s great to be back with Conan. Usually when he calls, he’s stuck in a tree.”

“It’s happened twice!” retorted O’Brien as the audience laughed.

