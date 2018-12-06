'The Favourite's' Rachel Weisz on voguing in the 18th century, making love to Olivia Colman, and her Golden Globe nomination

I agree that everything he makes could only be made by him. His imagination and his way of seeing character is just massively original and distinct and idiosyncratic. And I’m sure you know this, but he doesn’t discuss motivation or psychology or character or anything. There are no discussions so he gets performances just firing on instinct. It’s a unique way of working, and I think he has a unique cocktail of feathers to his tone, like feathers in his cap. There’s absurdity and then the very heartfelt love and tragedy. There’s very high physical comedy. And it’s not like he starts a scene and says, in this scene we’re going to be absurd. He doesn’t say that, he just somehow creates the atmosphere without words. He’s a very gentle person to work with. He’s very kind, actually. He would probably laugh at me saying this. He doesn’t tell stories that are sentimental, that’s for sure.