Oscars press room reactions: Regina King on the one word James Baldwin would have said after her win

At the Academy Awards, the acceptance speeches are just the beginning. The Times has reporters backstage covering what the winners have to say in the press room. Keep this page open throughout Oscar night as our Times team gets the latest reactions and quips from those taking Oscar home.
Regina King, best supporting actress
Regina King was all about love backstage after winning for Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the book by the same name by James Baldwin.
“Love is the thing that pushes us through trauma,” King said, beaming.
Having portrayed a fierce mother intent on protecting her child, King was speaking to the love she depicted onscreen but also to the love she received from her own mother, whom she thanked so passionately onstage at the Dolby Theatre.
“It’s kind of one of those full-circle moments,” King said of having her mother beside her at the Oscars. “My mom was the lighthouse.”
King called “If Beale Street Could Talk” an urban tragedy and paid homage to the #MeToo movement for allowing women to speak freely about their experiences of sexual assault and harassment.
“We held each other up through a secret that shouldn’t be a secret,” King said of the stories that once remained untold among women. “Even if we have not experienced a violation on that level firsthand, we have lifted a sister up through that.”
What would James Baldwin say if he were around to see the movie, and King’s win?
A word he would say so often, King answered.
“Amen.”
— Jessica Gelt