Review: Carlos Reygadas’ ‘Our Time’ opens up a marriage and finds more beauty than insight

Whether Reygadas realizes this himself is a trickier and more fascinating question, especially when you consider that he and his co-star, López, are married in real life. The ranch is their actual ranch; the actors playing their children are their actual children. Reygadas, who tends to work with non-professional actors, has collaborated with family members before, behind and in front of the camera. (López served as film editor on two of his earlier films.) But despite the unusual intimacy of this particular arrangement and a few telling parallels — Juan is not only a cowboy but a world-renowned poet — Reygadas has shrugged off suggestions that “Our Time” is an autobiographical or even especially personal work.