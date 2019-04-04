Review: ‘Pet Sematary’ digs up a Stephen King classic with mixed, mechanical results

King’s language was subtle and patient enough to evoke something deeper and essentially unrepresentable: Let’s call it the replacement of one unthinkable nightmare with an even more unthinkable nightmare, all in the name of love. He also managed to implicate his Everyman hero in every one of his bad decisions, making it clear that Louis was ultimately inviting the worst upon himself. The ruthless glee with which this “Pet Sematary” races toward its climax achieves the opposite effect. The fallout feels less tragic than sadistic, and leaves you feeling more wrung out than disturbed.