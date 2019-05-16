Review: Charming ‘Photograph’ subtly connects lonely hearts in Mumbai

In fact, some may reflexively wish he’d added a bit more pop and fizz to the proceedings. But it’s just this slightly elliptical, understated approach that makes Batra’s film such a tender and winning tonic. “Lunchbox” costar Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Rafi, a transplant from a poor village in northern India. In an attempt to repay an old family debt, Rafi works doggedly as a street photographer at Mumbai’s famed waterfront landmark and busy tourist attraction, Gateway of India. One day, Miloni (Sanya Malhotra), a shy, middle-class accounting student, wanders by and reluctantly agrees to have her picture taken. But she disappears without paying, and all that’s left is a winsome snapshot and a fleeting connection between two lonely souls.