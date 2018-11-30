Review: 'The Possession of Hannah Grace' induces pondering more than it frightens

One has to wonder just why exorcism films proliferate in the way they do. It’s the landmark success of “The Exorcist,” yes, but there’s something else that tickles our collective unconscious: the fetishism and ritual, the bondage, the young female bodies, seemingly so permeable, so changing, so susceptible to invasion by demons that sound like the lead singer in a black metal band. Anyone who denies the sexual undercurrent here has to answer why there are no exorcism films where young men are possessed (or older women, for that matter).