Review: ‘The Proposal’ examines a real life art world provocation with dramatic flair

Federica Zanco, the mysterious historian doling out rejections to the archive while claiming to be working on a catalog of Barragán’s work, seemed to be treating her deceased lover like a hostage. Was this a case of a well-intentioned loyalist rigorously preserving a great artist’s legacy, or an eccentric international kidnapping? One of Magid’s own pieces, shown in the film, comments on this tug of war between heritage and privatization, person and corporation: a neon sign spelling out the architect’s last name, with a wry oscillation between an accent and the symbol for a registered trademark.