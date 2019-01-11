Review: Keanu Reeves is still a pro in the silly sci-fi film ‘Replicas’

Trauma is a hell of a drug, and combined with male hubris, it’s unbelievably potent. Reeves does sell this point as a man who defies all laws of nature to bring his family back in some form. The whole scenario is completely insane, and the script throws a humdinger Sophie’s Choice at William. “There are only three pods,” Ed informs him, meaning William has to choose which of his three children to bring back, and edit the neural maps to reflect the new reality. What does it mean to “Eternal Sunshine” your own offspring out of your cloned wife’s brain? That’s an interesting question, but there’s no time to ponder it — everyone hop in the sensible sedan and put your seatbelts on, it’s time for the car chase!