Review: O’Rourke hits the campaign trail in documentary ‘Running With Beto’

But as eager, warm, sincere and inspiring as O’Rourke may appear, he isn’t given the saintly treatment either. The film features a handful of tense moments in which the congressman takes a staffer or two to task over their lack of preparation or vigilance on his behalf. Given O’Rourke’s usual warmth and general equanimity, these instances come off a bit unexpected yet, in a way, also refreshingly real. He also tosses off the sporadic f-bomb with unselfconscious exuberance.