Beto O’Rourke travels California seeking direction and his old spark

“I may have picked up a total of two or three votes in Guthrie, Texas,” O’Rourke told the San Francisco audience, referring to a town of fewer than 200 people that cast 96% of its votes for Trump. “But it made me a better candidate, it made me a better public servant going forward. We have so much in common. And if we choose not to write each other off or take each other for granted, I think there’s no stopping us.”