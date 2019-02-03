For Santa Barbara Film Festival, a return to normalcy — until the rain came

A morning panel with the producers of the movies nominated for this year’s best picture Oscar (moderated by yours truly) saw its numbers reduced after several participants were diverted off the 101. Only Jim Burke (“Green Book”), Ray Mansfield (“BlacKkKlansman”) -- both of whom had arrived Friday -- and Bill Gerber (“A Star Is Born”) made it. An afternoon writers panel went on with just Paul Schrader (“First Reformed”) and Kevin Willmott (“BlacKkKlansman”). An evening tribute to Glenn Close was rescheduled for Sunday.