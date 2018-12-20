Review: Jennifer Lopez doesn't go anywhere new in the harmless, charming 'Second Act'

In “Second Act,” Lopez plays Maya Vargas, who is passed over for a promotion at the big box store where she has been assistant manager for years and she feels her life is at a dead end. After the son of her best friend (Leah Remini) creates a false résumé and online presence for her without her knowledge — transforming her into a credentialed corporate consultant — she suddenly finds herself hired at a major cosmetics company and in competition with the boss’ daughter (Vanessa Hudgens). As unexpected connections from Maya’s past arise, her new life becomes intertwined with the old one she was trying to leave behind.