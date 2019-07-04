‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ swings past ‘franchise fatigue’ with record opening

“Men in Black: International,” despite featuring MCU stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, is fading fast at $220.8 million worldwide, on pace to be the lowest-grossing entry in the series by far. (The next-lowest, 2002’s “Men in Black II,” earned $441.8 million.) “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (41%) is heading back to its underwater lair with only $378.1 million — about $150 million less than its predecessor (2014’s “Godzilla”) and $190 million less than the top grosser in Warner Bros.’ “Monsterverse,” 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.” ”King of the Monsters’” weak performance has prompted studio executives to discuss pushing the next installment, the already wrapped “Godzilla vs. Kong,” from its slated March 2020 release date.