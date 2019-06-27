Review: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ often soars, though not as much as it twists

If I had you going for a moment there, my apologies. The studios have been so spoiler-sensitive lately that I have often wondered if it might be helpful to summarize a nonexistent plot rather than risk giving away the actual one. In any case, it seemed in keeping with this movie’s relentless “gotcha!” spirit. Your enjoyment of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” — and in this grim summer of blockbuster discontent, I found it all too easy to enjoy — may depend on your tolerance for whiplash-inducing narrative fake-outs, the kind that send you tumbling through one carefully rigged trapdoor after another.