Review: 'Stuber' is a sloppy action-comedy that never surges to life

It would have been more concise to say that “Stuber” plays like Michael Mann’s “Collateral” reconceived as a rideshare-app commercial, or perhaps as an accidental PSA about police brutality. Refreshing as it is to see Bautista in a lead role that doesn’t slather him in computer-generated body paint, his character is such a boorish bully, such a witless slab of unmodulated aggression, as to completely snuff out even the faintest glimmer of the actor’s charisma. It also dampens what little chemistry he and Nanjiani are able to achieve — barely enough of a spark, by my estimation, to power the electric vehicle that is the source of some of the movie’s better jokes.