Sundance announces explosive documentaries on Michael Jackson and Steve Bannon

The Sundance Film Festival announced two additional documentaries have been added to the 2019 lineup Wednesday, each assured to make headlines.
“Leaving Neverland” alleges that international superstar Michael Jackson began relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, along with their families. Now in their 30s, they tell their story of allegedly being sexually abused by Jackson and how they have come to terms with that trauma. The film is directed by Dan Reed, who won a BAFTA award for his 2014 film “The Paedophile Hunters.”
The other documentary, “The Brink,” directed by Alison Klayman, will look at political operative Steve Bannon and his life after leaving an official White House post, traveling the U.S. and abroad as the self-appointed leader of a populist political movement.
The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 24 – Feb. 4. The bulk of the lineup, which also includes a documentary on disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, had been announced in November.