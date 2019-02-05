Billy Crystal to be saluted by TCM Classic Film Festival in April

Actor, comedian, author and erstwhile Oscar host Billy Crystal will be honored by Turner Classic Movies during the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival with its annual hand-and-footprint ceremony this spring, organizers announced Tuesday.
Best known for his movie roles in “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally…” and “City Slickers,” Crystal gained fame playing a gay man in the groundbreaking 1977 ABC sitcom “Soap.” In addition to hosting the Academy Awards nine times, he directed the films “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Forget Paris” and “61*.”
Previous honorees were Peter O'Toole, Kim Novak, Jane Fonda, Jerry Lewis, Christopher Plummer, Francis Ford Coppola, Carl and Rob Reiner and Cicely Tyson.
The TCM Classic Film Festival runs April 11-14 at various venues in Hollywood. The ceremony honoring Crystal takes place April 12 at the TCL Chinese Theatre.