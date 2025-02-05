Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph to present at 2025 Oscars

Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy will be among the presenters at the 2025 Oscars.

Last year’s acting winners are returning to the Oscars.

Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone will all present at the Academy Awards next month.

Stone won the lead actress honor for her chilling performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.” Stone was also victorious in the category in 2017 for her portrayal of an aspiring actress in Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land.”

Randolph, who played Mary Lamb in “The Holdovers,” took home her first Oscar last year for her supporting role as a mourning mother. Both Murphy and Downey Jr., also first-time awardees, won for their parts in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” — which earned seven awards in total that night, including best picture.

This year’s nominations were delayed several times due to the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Final voting for the ceremony will conclude Feb. 18.

All eyes are on the divisive musical “Emilia Pérez,” which leads the pack with 13 nominations. Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked,” the blockbuster starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist,” toplined by Adrien Brody, are tied with 10 nominations. Other best picture nominees include Sean Baker’s Cinderella-esque stripper tale “Anora,” the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” with Timothée Chalamet, and Demi Moore-starrer, body horror film “The Substance.” Here is a full list of the nominees.

Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the 97th Oscars will take place on March 2 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. It will air live on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu starting at 4 p.m. More presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.