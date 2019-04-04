Review: Another civil rights story gets superficial treatment in ‘The Best of Enemies’

Robin Bissell makes his directorial debut with the film based on the book “The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South” by Osha Gray Davidson. The book, written by a white man, was both adapted for the screen and directed by a white man, and therein lies the perspective problem — the very uneven story is weighted heavily toward the journey of the redeemed Klansman in the equation, C.P. Ellis, played by Sam Rockwell.