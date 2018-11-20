Review: Kurt Russell is a Santa like no other in 'The Christmas Chronicles'

Kurt Russell was born to play Santa Claus. Maybe not your father’s Santa Claus but one who’s cooler and more subversive. It’s a bit of casting karma that may not have been all that evident before his appearance in the clever and captivating new fantasy-adventure “The Christmas Chronicles.” Russell, he of the shaggy mane and those twinkly, crinkly eyes, digs into the classic role with a sleighful of energy, humor and gusto, deftly making the character his own with guidance from Matt Lieberman’s inventive, myth-bending script. His performance is a gas.