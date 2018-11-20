Review: Chilling documentary 'The Cleaners' explores the costs of a corporately sanitized Internet

We don’t get names, but we get glimpses of the toll their job takes. One worker was raised deeply religious but finds herself increasingly drawn to the sexual explicitness in what she’s scanning. A young woman from a poor village near a landfill — shots of people sifting through garbage being almost too perfect a visual metaphor — always envisioned a better life for herself than doing dirty third-world work for a foreign company. Another moderator, meanwhile, supports the Philippines’ strongman president Rodrigo Duterte’s social cleansing policies, and likens his own quick-draw cubicle moralizing to being a “sniper” for good versus evil. (The eerie vigilantism of “Taxi Driver” transposed to the digital realm springs to mind.)