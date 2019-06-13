Bill Murray and Adam Driver battle zombies in ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

From the moment a Sturgill Simpson song titled “The Dead Don't Die” starts playing on the radio in a police car driven by Chief Cliff Robertson (Bill Murray) and Officer Ronnie Peterson (Adam Driver), the audience is tipped off that Jarmusch is going extra self-referential with this love letter to the zombie genre. “It's the theme song,” says Ronnie, and that's just the first time he references the filmmaking apparatus. Over the course of the several days in which the undead terrorize the town of Centerville, Ronnie repeatedly deadpans, “This isn't going to end well,” and eventually reveals he knows that not because zombie movies usually don't end well but because “Jim” let him read the script.