Review: 'The Lego Movie 2' is funny but falls short of the first

The nod to gender parity is welcome, even if the disarming freshness of the original movie, the sense of moment-by-moment, bursting-at-the-seams-invention, seems to have worn off. You’re still in for a pretty good time, but by now you expect better. When those aliens swoop in and abduct Wyldstyle, Batman and a bunch of other characters too unmemorable for me to look them up in the press materials, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” becomes an amusingly derivative space opera, where the hallways and stairwells of an American suburban home become portals to so much intergalactic mayhem.