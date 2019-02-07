Review: Evil child chiller ‘The Prodigy’ may cause you to question your parenting choices

Another warning: Moms and dads — prospective and newer — may want to think twice before shelling out for a ticket to this particular vision of hell. The film is an often deeply unsettling look at the very concept of parenting, one that goes beyond the typical terror tropes. It actually questions the wisdom, daresay the sanity, of bringing new life into the world, given the potential pitfalls that await, and whether, instincts be damned, parents must always protect their child over themselves.