Review: Barry Van Dyke drama ‘The Untold Story’ should have stayed that way

Despite forays into Edward’s contrived flirtation with Catarina, his do-gooder activities with her young child (Jayden Mound) and too many examples of how the poor guy can’t catch a break (does his car really need to be broken into?), the film’s most meaningful through line involves a newbie writer-director (Miko Hughes) who hands Edward the movie role of a lifetime — only to have the evil “machinations” of Hollywood snatch it away.