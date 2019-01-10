Review: ‘The Upside,’ with Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, is a downside for all involved

There are worse lessons for a movie to try to impart. But all the good intentions in the world cannot rescue “The Upside” from either its terminal blandness or its clumsy timing. This is hardly the first picture to draw criticism for casting an able-bodied actor as a disabled character, but it might be the one most susceptible to that charge, given its glossy, breezily superficial examination of what it’s like to live with quadriplegia. You are invited to delight in the sight of Dell hitching a ride on the back of Phillip’s souped-up wheelchair, to cry at a scene in which Dell goes on his first date in years. You are also expected to laugh and cringe at a scene in which Dell has to change his employer’s catheter.