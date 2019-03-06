Review: Christian Petzold’s thriller ‘Transit’ is hauntingly suspended between past and present

As we follow Georg from German-occupied Paris to the port city of Marseille, where he and thousands of other desperate refugees are trying to flee to the Americas, we find ourselves in a France of modern cars and clothes, but with manual typewriters in lieu of computers and smartphones. There are references to cleansings and concentration camps — Georg himself has recently escaped from one — but also inescapable nods to the current refugee crisis. Are the screaming police sirens we hear meant to signify World War II, or some new dystopian hell? Petzold isn’t saying. He strands us alongside his characters between two eras, with the past forever bearing down on the present.