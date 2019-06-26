What if all this ultimately feels like window-dressing for a movie with a gaping hole where its soul should be? To be clear, a story need not be realistic or even halfway plausible to earn your suspension of disbelief. What it does need is a certain imaginative integrity, a measure of conceptual rigor. You should come away feeling, at the very least, that the filmmakers have given their conceit the benefit of their full consideration. And on that level, “Yesterday” is almost impressive in its bad faith, its misjudgment of its own premise and its cheap, mercenary attitude toward some of the greatest rock songs ever written.