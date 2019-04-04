Chita Rivera, Carol Burnett and others talk about working with Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon

“Gwen was a gypsy at heart but she was still on one of those ‘star’ [dressing] rooms, so we thought of her as that. They were auditioning for her understudy and she came in that day and called me into her dressing room and said, ‘You know, you have your own identity. I really think you should look for and explore your own gifts, your own talents.’ She is the first one who gave me a little bit of courage to go out and find out who Chita was and what I could do.