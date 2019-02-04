Paramount Animation’s ‘Wonder Park’ debuts trailer during the Super Bowl

Paramount offered a substantial 2½-minute trailer of its upcoming animation "Wonder Park" during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
In a world where a little girl's theme park ideals have come to life, she interacts with an anthropomorphic bear, porcupine and warthog, plus a pair of beavers at Wonderland, where Skyflinger, the Fantastic Fish Carousel, Zero-G-Land and Wondercoaster are all rides. But that’s all threatened by chimpanzombies, who want to tear apart the park.
"Wonder Park" hits theaters March 15.