Marvel drops ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ trailers during the Super Bowl

Marvel revealed a pair of new trailers for "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" during the Super Bowl on Sunday, though fans will be hard-pressed to glean much from them about the plots of either superhero movie.
After a blink-and-you'll-miss-it black, white and red montage of moments from previous Marvel films (featuring several characters that disintegrated during the snap), the “Avengers” trailer kicks off with shots of an abandoned New York City and a quick look at our surviving heroes holed up in what looks to be a support group meeting. "Where Do We Go, Now That They're Gone?" reads a sign by the door.
There's a shot of Tony Stark and Nebula at work repairing something out of frame before Captain America, Bruce Banner, Black Widow and Lt. Rhodes are seen walking across the lawn of the Avengers campus eyes aimed skyward. Rocket, Ant-Man, Thor and Ronin (previously Hawkeye) also appear in the clip. The film hits theaters on April 26.
Meanwhile, in the '90s, "higher, further, faster" is the motto in the "Captain Marvel" trailer, which splices together quick shots of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) performing her duties as a military pilot, sparring with Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and dropping into a train in full Kree uniform. A young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) also makes an appearance, as does Danvers' full-mohawk Captain Marvel suit. "Captain Marvel" hits theaters on March 8.