‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast includes familiar favorites and an ‘X-Men’ reunion

The longest Marvel movie has a runtime just over 3 hours. On Wednesday, the studio easily surpassed that length to announce the cast of the newest “Avengers” title.

It took 5 hours and 26 minutes for the superhero studio to unveil the stars of the hotly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday,” which it also announced has started production.

Through a livestream on YouTube and its social media channels, Marvel unveiled the cast by revealing a new director’s chair with an actor’s name about every 10 minutes, with 27 actors announced in what appeared to be no particular order.

It all leads to Doom.#AvengersDoomsday is now in production. pic.twitter.com/rood4csf38 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2025

“Avengers: Doomsday” marks a return for many familiar Marvel faces, including directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers guided the “Avengers” franchise through its sprawling storyline that culminated in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019. When the duo hit San Diego Comic-Con last summer to announce their upcoming plans, they brought along Marvel icon Robert Downey Jr. , known for his portrayal of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. Downey will be making his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in “Doomsday,” which will be released May 1, 2026.

The announcement video culminated with Downey walking down the long line of chairs and sitting in the final one, marked with his name. About 10 million people were watching the livestream on X when it concluded.

Wednesday’s announcement proved the reunions will continue, with much of the original “Avengers” crew revealed as part of the “Doomsday” cast. Those include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, whose chair in the announcement video was appropriately ant-sized.

Tom Hiddleston will return as the God of Mischief Loki, Thor’s brother, in a twist that came about 3 hours and 45 minutes into the livestream. The finale of the Disney+ series “Loki” saw the titular character taking on a role integral to the stability of the entire Marvel multiverse, and his inclusion in “Doomsday” surprised many fans.

The announcement also proved how much Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 is impacting the Marvel world, with actors from Fox’s “X-Men” films reprising their roles. Patrick Stewart will appear in “Doomsday” as Professor Charles Xavier, after making a brief cameo as the character in 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Ian McKellen will make his Marvel debut, likely reprising his role of Magneto.

Kelsey Grammer, who played Hank McCoy/Beast in the “X-Men” movies, was also announced among the cast. Grammer made a cameo as Beast in one of the studio’s famous mid-credits scenes in “The Marvels” in 2023.

Alan Cumming, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn of the “X-Men” world — all Marvel newcomers — will appear and are expected to return to their “X-Men” roles. Cumming played Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Romijn played Raven Darkholme/Mystique before Jennifer Lawrence took over the role, and Marsden played Scott Summers/Cyclops.

The acquisition also means Marvel has the film rights to the “Fantastic Four” characters, who are Doctor Doom’s adversaries. Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm/Thing and Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm/Human Torch. The foursome will first appear in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which will hit theaters July 25 before they return in “Doomsday.”

Another upcoming Marvel title, “Thunderbolts*,” coming to theaters May 2, will also lend much of its cast to the crowded “Doomsday” call sheet. The “Thunderbolts*” crew who will reprise their roles include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry, Wyatt Russell as John Walker and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost.

Simu Liu who played the titular role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will reprise his role. “Black Panther” alums Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor) are also a part of the cast. Danny Ramirez, who plays Joaquin Torres/Falcon and most recently appeared in last month’s “Captain America: Brave New World,” will return.

Channing Tatum, who was a stand-out in “Deadpool & Wolverine” as Gambit, will reprise his role. Tatum had long been attached to an “X-Men” spinoff for the character, which ended up becoming a casualty of Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

It’s unclear how “Doomsday” will cohesively wrap all of these characters and complex storylines into one movie. The drawn-out style of the announcement proved to be unpopular with some fans online, with one writing on X , “By the time they finish announcing the cast like this, Doomsday will be out on Disney+.”

