Amanda Palmer returns with a politically charged ‘stand-up show about abortion’

It was a nerve-racking proposition for the onetime frontwoman for the cabaret-punk group Dresden Dolls. She’d vowed to stay away from “the shackles of the idiotic album cycle” after leaving Roadrunner Records in 2008. But the backlash came in 2012, when she raised $1.2 million — the largest sum ever crowd-funded for a music project on Kickstarter — and then put out a call for unpaid musicians on her tour. The move garnered accusations of exploitation and turned her into a subject of ridicule online. She defended herself in a TED talk called “The Art of Asking,” and later, in a memoir of the same name, which only seemed to inflame her critics. Then there was, of course, the sympathetic poem Palmer wrote about the terrorist behind the Boston Marathon bombing. That did not go over well online, either.