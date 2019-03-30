Aretha Franklin ‘Amazing Grace’ doc heading to theaters — and its original home

“We were rehearsing for weeks prior to Aretha coming,” choir member Bobby Washington recalled of the 1972 recording session at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, describing the experience vividly despite the intervening four decades. “When it was time for her to come in [and rehearse with them], Rev. Cleveland was at the piano and she starts singing like, what? We couldn’t believe it. Just to be a participant in the presence of her. It was like, ‘Dang, this could not be happening.’”