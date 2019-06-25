Amoeba Music building has been approved for demolition — but where’s the store's new location?

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to approve zoning changes that would clear the way for the development of a 26-story complex at the site of the Amoeba Music store in Hollywood at the corner of Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards. The move cements the fate of the distinctive building, and fuels further speculation on the future of the city’s biggest record store.
Amoeba’s Hollywood location, which opened to great fanfare in 2001, has been in a kind of holding pattern since news of the possible development came to light a few years ago. The store sold the building to developer GPI Companies in 2015 for $34 million.
"Amoeba has every intention of remaining in L.A.," Amoeba’s Jim Henderson told The Times in 2017, citing the store's statement on Facebook as the most complete update on its future at 6400 Sunset Blvd. "Rest assured, we are NOT closing, but we are now in a position where we may have to change locations in the coming years."
On Tuesday morning, Henderson seemed unconcerned with the City Council’s vote. Amoeba's move is a foregone conclusion, he said. The store has a lease that will carry it in its current location “for about another year,” he said, with a few brief extension opportunities.
“But I can also tell you that if we find something that’s a fit, then obviously we won’t be taking those extensions and GPI can get on with their business and we can get on with ours,” Henderson added.
The council’s vote was the final hurdle facing the development, which will replace the two-story Amoeba building with a mixed-use tower slated to contain up to 200 residential units. The ground floor will provide 7,000 feet of commercial space, but there are no indications that Amoeba will remain at the address.
So where will the store land? Last year, Amoeba Music’s co-owner, Marc Weinstein, told Variety that the store would move “within blocks” of the current development, and that details would come “in a few weeks.” That was a year ago, and the store has remained mum ever since. Henderson declined to comment on the search for a new location.
Amoeba has said that its goal for the new location, wherever it ends up, is to include a marijuana dispensary as well. Last year, the store’s Berkeley location opened Hi Fidelity, its first foray into weed sales.