The Prodigy’s Keith Flint was the face of raving for a generation

“Smack My Bitch Up,” one of their breakthrough singles on U.S. rock radio, drew political attention and protest from both sides of the aisle for its alleged casual violence towards women. Retailers including Walmart yanked “The Fat of The Land” from shelves. The song’s video, banned on MTV at all but the latest hours, still became a hit for its now-famous gender-flipped reveal at the end (and the band always claimed they were just being sarcastically provocative).