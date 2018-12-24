Best of 2018: The 10 (or so) songs that demanded to be replayed, featuring Cardi B, Ariana Grande, John Mayer and Sophie

On tour this year, Malone would introduce this song by telling his audience it was about “having a cool watch,” which felt in keeping with the lyric in which he brags about having so many bottles in the club that he might give an “ugly girl” a sip. But how to account for the disarming tenderness that nonetheless suffuses “Pyscho”? Credit Ty Dolla Sign, perhaps the most valuable guest artist of the year. As he did in tracks by Kanye West, Drake and Christina Aguilera, here the L.A.-based singer croons like he’s gunning for the job Babyface once held.