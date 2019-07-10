Billie Eilish, music’s biggest anti-pop star, returns home a hero

Not actual slime, to be sure. But a particular shade of sticky neon green that the L.A.-raised Eilish has recently adopted as her battle flag. It’s now in her hair, on her stage outfits, in the frames of her sunglasses. To walk out in the crowd and see just how quickly her legion of fans draped themselves in it is to understand just how important Eilish is to Gen Z, and how quickly fans respond to her imagination.