K-pop phenom BTS appreciates the Beatles comparisons

K-pop sensation BTS kicked off “Good Morning America’s” 2019 Summer Concert Series in New York on Wednesday by performing its single “Boy With Luv” and other hits and giving a shout-out to the Beatles.
With the release of its latest album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” BTS has become the first band since the Beatles to have three Billboard No. 1 albums in a single year.
The confection-like music video for “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey, smashed YouTube’s record for most views in 24 hours, racking up 74.6 million views in its first day. It now has more than 292.7 million views.
“I mean, we’re all fanboys of [the] Beatles, of course — who is not?” rapper RM told “GMA’s” Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts. “We feel so honored to be with the greatest names in the music industry.”
U.S. fans have been camping out for days to see the seven-man troupe across the country on its stadium tour, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself. On Wednesday, the Korean pop stars thanked their so-called “army” for its support.
It’s the latest milestone for the band and its ebullient genre, which grew from an established regional genre in Asia to an internet-driven phenomenon in America over the last decade.
BTS’ runaway success has it touring the world. The tour stopped in the Los Angeles area earlier this month and drew crowds similar to those of previous boy-band superstars *NSYNC and One Direction.