BTS, the new kings of pop, conquer a deafening, sold-out Rose Bowl

Their latest sugar-sticky hit, “Boy With Luv,” recorded with the U.S. pop singer Halsey, could be their version of “Despacito,” bringing in a whole new audience on their own terms. But then so could a whole lot of their songs. Everyone in the crowd knew every Korean word to all of them. Their lyrics have an uncommon candor for K-pop, sometimes touching on depression and the toll that K-pop stardom takes on young people. Even if the crowd didn’t understand it all, they felt it.