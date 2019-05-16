Review: Carly Rae Jepsen remains cult queen of the lovelorn on 'Dedicated'

So is her audience. More than any other current pop act’s (with the possible exception of Rita Ora’s), Jepsen’s ultra-devoted fans — including a very enthusiastic bloc in the LGBTQ community — are fixated on the idea that their hero is underappreciated. They speak admiringly of the hundreds of songs she writes in order to land on the perfect dozen or so for each album; they wonder why her dogged work ethic hasn’t led to the A-list status they’re convinced she deserves.