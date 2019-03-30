Club Scum celebrates three years of championing the LGBTQ Latinx community

“The Bay has been really receptive to it, and the first time we did Scum we were both really nervous up there because we were not sure what it was gonna look like, and then it was crazy,” Bleu said. “I remember being almost moved to tears because I just looked at the crowd and I felt like we were at Chico, and it was like, all these cool brown queer kids singing along to songs, and dancing all crazy, and everyone’s sweaty, it just felt like home.”